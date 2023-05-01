Help! I Have A Teenager

Does your teen trust you? And if not, how can you regain that trust? That’s the dilemma Ginni and Jo are discussing this week after getting a question from a listener who says her son won’t tell her things as he thinks they’ll be used against him.

Plus, we hear from a parent who has a list of rules around phone use for their teen, but wants to know if they’re appropriate for a 16 year old.

