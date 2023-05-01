We’re celebrating our 100th episode of Help! I Have A Teenager! As we mark this occasion, it’s a good opportunity to remember that we parents need some TLC too, just like our teens. So what can you do to self-care?

Plus, Dr Ginni chimes in with some helpful advice on managing bedwetting in teens. There are actually a bunch of practical tricks to help them break that habit.

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Thom Lion

