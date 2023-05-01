Help! I Have A Teenager

What’s your parenting style—authoritarian, permissive, a mix of both or none of the above? Finding that sweet spot is a challenge, especially when you’re co-parenting teens with different approaches. Our experts have some advice on striking the right balance for your kids.

And, we’re all noticing a heightened anxiety in today’s teens, which in some cases is leading to panic attacks. So what brings them on and how can we help? Jo explains the psychology and some different coping techniques that are easy to try at home or in public.

