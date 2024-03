Help! I Have A Teenager Mamamia Podcasts

SUBSCRIBE

Being a teenager has changed. A lot. There’s TikTok, vaping, dick pics, snap chat maps...and everything is open to interpretation. As both clinicians and parents, Dr. Ginni Mansberg and clinical psychologist Jo Lamble know first-hand how challenging it can be to raise adolescents. This is why they're the hosts of Mamamia’s parenting show, Help! I Have A Teenager. Every week Dr. Ginni and Jo will be answering your questions, and you can submit them at podcast@mamamia.com.au