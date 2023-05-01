It’s month two, and while only the size of a kidney bean, your baby is growing at a rapid pace. This growth spurt could be leaving you feeling exhausted, ravenous and sore. Turns out being pregnant isn't all sunshine and rainbows!

In this episode, we delve into the common discomforts during pregnancy and ways to navigate tough times. From the impact of emotional and physical challenges all the way through to coping with miscarriage.

We're joined by Martha Kalifatidis from Married At First Sight who suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) throughout her entire pregnancy. Plus, we’ve brought back our resident expert Dr Caroline De Costa to unpack the science behind difficulties in pregnancy and how to come out the other side.

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Gemma Pranita

With thanks to: Caroline De Costa & Martha Kalifatidis

