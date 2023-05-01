Hello Bump

It's month 6. By now, you’re probably starting to feel a little heavy, and that's not just because your baby is now the size of a mango. Thinking about your options for childbirth and making the right choice for you and your family is a lot to carry.

This episode sets you up for a positive birthing experience. Plus, we delve into the world of doulas and midwives and explore how these roles work to support you as you create your birth plan.

Doula duo Shelby & Charlotte join us to talk through mindset work leading up to birth. Plus, we speak with midwife Beth Ryan about all the different types of births, birthing environments and how to advocate for your preferences.

You can find additional support for psychologically preparing for birth here.

