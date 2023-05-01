By month 4 your baby is the size of an avocado, and your bump is probably popping! Now is the time to get your finances in order and tell your boss you’re having a baby.

Let's get you set up with some good money habits before the baby comes. But what are your entitlements? How should you talk to your boss about parental leave? Do you need to start investing?

We'll explore all that and more with Mamamia's people and culture manager Yvette Bay and mindful wealth advocate Patti Lupari. Plus we'll hear our listeners’ insights into financial planning for life with a new baby.

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Gemma Pranita

Producer: Cassie Merritt

With thanks to: Yvette Bay & Patti Lupari

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au