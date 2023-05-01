Hello Bump

Congrats, you did it! The arrival of a new baby is an exciting time but it can also be incredibly challenging. Healing emotionally and physically, navigating sleep schedules, breastfeeding, nappies, mental health and adjusting to the new dynamic - it’s a lot.

In this episode, we'll discuss what to expect in the first 6 weeks with a new baby. We'll speak with Postpartum doula Dr. Renee White about asking for help and creating a supportive network to lean on.

Plus we'll hear from clinical psychiatrist Dr. Lisa Myers about the very real mental health challenges that can come up during the fourth trimester.

Everyone's experience is unique. Always seek medical advice to find what's right for you.

If you're struggling postpartum, you can find local support here.

