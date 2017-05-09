Month 9: Breathe, Breathe, Breathe.

Pack the hospital bag and keep everyone sober; we are about to birth this baby like nobody's business. Our resident midwife tells you what should be in your bag, and how to stay on high alert without freaking out. Are you finding yourself scrubbing cupboards and cooking for days? We also discuss nesting instinct. What can you do if you're overdue? Do all those myths about eating curry work? And here's something to burst your bubble; the world of pregnancy paperwork.



Show Notes

Episode Guests: Midwife Cath

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

