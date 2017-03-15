Month 1: You're Pregnant. Now what?

So, you're officially preggers, up the duff, knocked up, with child, incubating, expecting. Whatever you want to call it, there's a tiny human growing inside you. Now what? This episode of Hello Bump our resident obstetrician, Dr Joseph Sgroi talks us through month one of being pregnant. We ask the deal breaking questions about whether or not you need to quit spray tans and dyeing your hair. There's the chat on what to avoid while pregnant, if you are really eating for two, and what to do if you drank a bottle of wine and ate a wheel of soft cheese before you knew you were pregnant.



