hello bump

23 Oct 2017 · 1 minutes

Are you nine months pregnant and glowing... with sweat? Setlle in, this is the podcast that will get you through labour and out the other side to motherhood.

Maybe you don't have time to listen to the full nine months, or you forgot to read the pregnancy books. Well this is your cram session. It's like a pre-natal class and you don't even have to put on pants. 

All your favourites are back for the ride - Bec Judd, Monique Bowley, Midwife Cath Curtin and Dr Joseph Sgroi. Plus we're joined by Bec's hubby Chris Judd to find out what he saw. 

New episodes drop right here on Wednesdays from November 8th. Tell your partner. Tell your pregnant friends. Tell your dog. 

Hello Bump: The Pointy End is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

More Episodes

The Pointy End #4: Day 1, 2 and 3

42 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2017

The Pointy End #3: What Dad Saw

31 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2017

The Pointy End #2: Birth Stories

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2017

The Pointy End #1: The Big Wait

31 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2017

Coming soon... Hello Bump: The Pointy End

1 minutes  ·  23 Oct 2017

So...What Happens Now, Exactly?

2 minutes  ·  25 Jul 2017

The First Six Weeks

55 minutes  ·  23 May 2017

It's Show Time

54 minutes  ·  16 May 2017

Month 9: Breathe, Breathe, Breathe.

37 minutes  ·  09 May 2017

Month 8: When You're Over Being Pregnant

30 minutes  ·  02 May 2017

Month 7: Birth Plans, Babymoons, and Advice for Dads

31 minutes  ·  25 Apr 2017

Month 6: Childcare, maternal instincts and gender reveal parties

36 minutes  ·  18 Apr 2017

Month 5: Pregnancy Brain and Shotgunning Names

31 minutes  ·  11 Apr 2017

Month 4: Sex While Pregnant and Cravings Galore

28 minutes  ·  04 Apr 2017

Month 3: The Real Cost, and How To Tell The Boss

43 minutes  ·  28 Mar 2017

Month 2: Public vs Private, Doulas, and Multiples

60 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2017

Month 1: You're Pregnant. Now what?

46 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2017

Getting the Sperm into the Egg

57 minutes  ·  07 Mar 2017

