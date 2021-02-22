Get Me Pregnant

A truth, universally acknowledged by anyone struggling with infertility - is that babies and pregnant people are everywhere, so how do you deal with it?

This episode we speak to expert IVF Counsellor Melissa Stephens, and ask how to navigate emotions like grief, jealousy and envy, and how to set healthy boundaries for yourself.

We also speak to Amy, who after years of trying for a second child with fertility assistance has decided it's time to close the book, and celebrate the family that she has.

SPECIAL THANKS

To Amy for coming on the show and sharing her family's story!

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: Expert IVF Counsellor Melissa Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

