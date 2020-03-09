Putting Your Eggs On Ice

Putting Your Eggs On Ice
On the show today, we talk about everything egg, sperm, and embryo freezing!

If you are thinking about starting a family alone, haven't met the right person yet, are worried about your age,  are going through chemotherapy or are just curious, then you might have wondered about fertility preservation and if it could help in your situation. 

Thre are so many reasons why freezing genetic material might be the right option for you and to explore them all, we are joined by fertility specialist Dr Raewyn Teirney. 

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

CREDITS: 

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett 

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr Raewyn Teirney – Fertility Specialist, IVFAustralia

