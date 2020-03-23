Pop Up: IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

get me pregnant

11 hours ago · 15 minutes

Pop Up: IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus
Back
play Episode

Dropping into your feed to share a special episode of Mamamia's daily podcast The Quicky.   

With hospitals gearing up to be filled with COVID19 patients, and elective surgery shut down for at least the next few months, what's happens to you if you want to have babies, or are having babies? 

Over the past few weeks, stories have been gathering around how many people are allowed in a room with a laboring woman, what is the truth? 

The Quicky investigates what the immediate future for pregnancy, assisted fertility and babies look like for women in Australia. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist and OBGYN, Melbourne IVF; Tessa, pregnant with twins. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Pop Up: IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

15 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Modern Families: Donors Surrogates And Going It Alone

33 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Putting Your Eggs On Ice

30 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Coping With Loss

26 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

How To Get Through The Two Week Wait

29 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

IVF Success Rates And Genetic Testing

32 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Everything You Need To Know About IVF

40 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

What Are Your Options Before IVF?

36 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

How To Know When You Need Help

38 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coming Soon: Get Me Pregnant

2 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???