IVF Success Rates And Genetic Testing

get me pregnant

a day ago · 32 minutes

IVF Success Rates And Genetic Testing
Back
play Episode

On the show today, fertility specialist, Manuela Toledo joins us to talk through how to interpret IVF success rates and when you might consider doing pre-implementation genetic testing. 

Plus, we dive deep on how artificial intelligence can select your best embryos to help you get pregnant.

Get Me Pregnant is your no-BS guide to assisted fertility.

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVFAustralia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

We'd love to hear your feedback about Get Me Pregnant!  If you'd like to share your thoughts (and go in the draw to win a $100 EFTPOS gift voucher) you can tell us what you think here... https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5354484/7ba74a680ba7

CREDITS: 

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Rachel Corbett 

Producers: Bridget Northeast and Cecelia Ramsdale

With special thanks to Dr. Manuela Toledo – Fertility Specialist, Melbourne IVF

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find more shows here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

IVF Success Rates And Genetic Testing

32 minutes  ·  a day ago

Everything You Need To Know About IVF

40 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

What Are Your Options Before IVF?

36 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

How To Know When You Need Help

38 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coming Soon: Get Me Pregnant

2 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???