BONUS: What IVF Looks Like At The End Of 2020

get me pregnant

17 hours ago · 7 minutes

BONUS: What IVF Looks Like At The End Of 2020
Back
play Episode

2020 has been quite the year and for anyone embarking on their pregnancy journey it's been a very disruptive time to say the least.

Today, we're bringing you the latest information on what IVF treatment looks like now, at the end of 2020. With lockdowns eased and clinics back up and running, it's time to start or recommence your pregnancy journey. 


CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: Dr Anusch Yazdani, Medical Director of Queensland Fertility Group.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BONUS: What IVF Looks Like At The End Of 2020

7 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Pop Up: IVF Interrupted And Birthing Alone? Pregnancy In The Time Of Coronavirus

15 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Modern Families: Donors Surrogates And Going It Alone

33 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Putting Your Eggs On Ice

30 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Coping With Loss

26 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

How To Get Through The Two Week Wait

29 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

IVF Success Rates And Genetic Testing

32 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Everything You Need To Know About IVF

40 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2020

What Are Your Options Before IVF?

36 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2020

How To Know When You Need Help

38 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2020

Coming Soon: Get Me Pregnant

2 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2020

Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout