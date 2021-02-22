Fill My Cup

Making new friends is anxiety inducing, awkward and uncomfortable.

So how to we overcome our feelings to put ourselves out there and meet new people?

Today Allira is joined by Olivia Molly Rogers, former Miss Universe Australia, Author, Artist & Mental Health Advocate, to chat about making friends as an adult.

Olivia shares her friendship non negotiables, her tips for flipping your mindset and her advice for anyone looking to find 'their people'.

