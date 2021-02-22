Fill My Cup

What if the space we lived in could improve our health, wealth and relationships?

Feng Shui is the art of challenging the energy in spaces to improve your wellbeing.

Today Allira is enjoyed by Jane Langof, Feng Shui Master to unpack why it exists (for the sceptics out there), the do's and don'ts and what to do if your home is a feng shui disaster.

