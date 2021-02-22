Have you ever woken up and thought....

"What am I doing with my life?"

In today's episode, Allira chats to Writer and Podcaster Melissa Mason about how her quest to find meaning lead her to reassess her values. She gives us her best tips for finding your own and we need them to a live a full life.

THE END BITS

You can read Melissa's full article on www.mamamia.com.au

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Melissa Mason

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au