As you head towards 30 you're probably hoping to have everything figured out.

A good career? a partner? a dog? maybe a mortgage?

But then (for some us) the universe throws us a curveball, cue your Saturn Return.

Saturn Returns between the ages of 27 and 31. It's a cosmic exit from your current circumstance into new and hopefully better life. But unfortunately, it comes at a cost.

On this episode Allira is joined by Bridget Hustwaite, Broadcaster, Author and Health Advocate to talk about what happened when Saturn returned in her life.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

SURVEY:

We know it can sometimes be tricky to put your health and general wellbeing first and that’s why we want to hear from you in a short survey. And to thank you for your time, you will go in the running to win one of four $50 Gift Vouchers!

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Bridget Hustwaite

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au