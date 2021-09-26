Fill My Cup

If you're having trouble rationalising your worries this week, today's episode is for you.

To fill your cup this week we've brought in friend and Mindfulness Expert. Caitlin Cady.

She's here to to share with us a technique she uses to calm her anxiety and furthermore transform our negative thoughts into calm and clarity.

THE END BITS

Caitlin Cady's new book, The Hope Dealer is out now!

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Caitlin Cady

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au