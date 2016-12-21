This Ends With Me

21 Dec 2016 · 14 minutes

This Ends With Me
Every woman close to Krystal Barter has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Some survived, some didn’t catch it early enough. One day she decided enough was enough - this ends with me.

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia’s leading social justice law firm.

If you or a loved one is suffering from breast cancer you can seek help from Breast Cancer Network Australia on 1800 500 285.

For more information about preventative health for breast and ovarian cancer: http://pinkhope.org.au/

More on Yvonne D’Arcy’s landmark win with Maurice Blackburn: 

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

