Life On The Island

fighting for fair

14 Dec 2016 · 14 minutes

Life On The Island
Back
play Episode

We're going on a journey to a small island in the Indian Ocean. But it's no tropical paradise, it's Christmas Island, home to one of Australia's Immigration Detention Centres.

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia's leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn's work for asylum seekers: https://www.mauriceblackburn.com.au/social-justice/asylum-seeker-rights/

Thanks to ABC's Lateline for providing news footage about Christmas Island.

Your host is Corinne Grant.

Podcast produced by Beth Gibson

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

More Episodes

Battle Scars

15 minutes  ·  15 Feb 2017

Fighting For The Serenity

13 minutes  ·  08 Feb 2017

Mohamed and Goliath

14 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2017

This Place We Call Muckaty

16 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2017

In My Blood

16 minutes  ·  18 Jan 2017

The Real Heroes

21 minutes  ·  11 Jan 2017

Fight Against The Machine

13 minutes  ·  04 Jan 2017

I'm Still Here

14 minutes  ·  28 Dec 2016

This Ends With Me

14 minutes  ·  21 Dec 2016

Life On The Island

14 minutes  ·  14 Dec 2016

Had I Known

15 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2016

Her Hand in Mine

15 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2016

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???