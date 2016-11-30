Her Hand in Mine

fighting for fair

15 minutes

Her Hand in Mine
Meet Cath Pope. She's bubbly, warm and full of enthusiasm. A few years ago, she met a woman, and fell head-over-heels in love. And so began their big adventure to get married.
 
Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia's leading social justice law firm. They believe that fairness is a universal right, and to live in a fair and just society, we need to fight for the rights of others, as much as our own.
 
Your host is Corinne Grant
This show was produced by Beth Gibson.
Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.
Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright. 

