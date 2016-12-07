Had I Known

07 Dec 2016 · 15 minutes

Cathy Freeman is an Australian sporting hero. But after she retired from running, she was left with a feeling of emptiness and one big question: who am I?

Fighting For Fair is a partnership between Mamamia and Maurice Blackburn, Australia's leading social justice law firm.

More on Maurice Blackburn: www.mauriceblackburn.com.au

More on Cathy's foundation: www.cathyfreemanfoundation.org.au/

Thanks to SBS for providing footage of Cathy reading the letter from their show Who Do You Think You Are



Your host is Corinne Grant.

This podcast was produced by Beth Gibson.

Podcast concept by Maurice Blackburn.

Executive Producer of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

