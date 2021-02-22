Extraordinary Stories

Lindy Chamberlain had infamy thrust upon her, but her first brush with fame came in 1988 when Hollywood producers turned her tragic story into a film. With the Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep signed on to play the title role of Lindy, Evil Angels (also released as A Cry In The Dark) became the biggest production ever set, shot and produced in Australia. Before getting her best-known role as Pippa on Home and Away, the film producers also cast young Australian actor Debra Lawrance alongside Meryl, in what she says was one of the most important roles of her career.





WITH THANKS TO:

Debra Lawrance, Actor - Evil Angels (1988)



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.





