Extraordinary Stories

Having reached national fame, the cast of Young Talent Time split off in countless directions when their time on the show ended. Some finished their schooling and led relatively normal lives, while other soared into international fame. But with the shock cancellation of the show in 1988, some team mates lost their stepping-stone into show business altogether.
This episode we find out why the show was suddenly axed, and what happened to our favourites from the Young Talent Team, including one we never got the chance to see grow up. Plus, Rob Mills takes us behind the curtain of the 2012 YTT reboot, which never made it past season one.
WITH THANKS TO:
John Young - Host and Executive Producer of Young Talent Time (1971-1988)
Vicki Thirlwell
Rob Mills
Debra Byrne
Dannii Minogue
Tina Arena
Beven Addinsall
Joey Dee
Vince Deltito
Karen Knowles
Nicole Cooper
SOURCES:
Archival footage courtesy of John Young
Network 10
Ch 7- The Voice
Young Talent Time Tells All
GET IN TOUCH:
Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]
Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/
CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie, with Holly Wainwright
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures