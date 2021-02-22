Extraordinary Stories

3. Linda Evangelista: The Supermodel, The Movie Star And The Billionaire

3. Linda Evangelista: The Supermodel, The Movie Star And The Billionaire

Professionally, Linda Evangelista was unparalleled, achieving more success than almost anyone else in the fashion industry. But her personal life was not so straight-forward. From leaving a marriage plagued with allegations of abuse, to an ill-fated relationship with a curious film star; in this episode we delve into the supermodel's loves and losses, and a scandal followed by a secret that would change Linda's life forever.

With thanks to

Richard Reid - Entertainment Reporter @the_richardreid
Jason Sheeler - Deputy West Coast Editor, PEOPLE Magazine and Co-Host of PEOPLE in the '90s - @jasonsheeler
Paula Joye, Stylist - @paulajoye

SOURCES
NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead

