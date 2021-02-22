Extraordinary Stories

Professionally, Linda Evangelista was unparalleled, achieving more success than almost anyone else in the fashion industry. But her personal life was not so straight-forward. From leaving a marriage plagued with allegations of abuse, to an ill-fated relationship with a curious film star; in this episode we delve into the supermodel's loves and losses, and a scandal followed by a secret that would change Linda's life forever.



Richard Reid - Entertainment Reporter @the_richardreid

Jason Sheeler - Deputy West Coast Editor, PEOPLE Magazine and Co-Host of PEOPLE in the '90s - @jasonsheeler

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno



Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

