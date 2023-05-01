3. House of Grimaldi: The Missing Princess

Extraordinary Stories

Mamamia Podcasts

3. House of Grimaldi: The Missing Princess

Charlene Wittstock had made it through years of tabloid speculation about her marriage to the Prince of Monaco, but in 2020, just as she found some peace, a new, yet very familiar scandal involving her husband rattled the palace. Then, in a matter of weeks Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene left the country and wouldn’t return for almost a year. Had a serious illness kept her away from her children and her husband’s new paternity battle? Or did Charlene not want to come home?

CREDITS
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Executive Producer: Sydney Pead

With thanks to:
Professor Chandrika Kaul- Historian, University of St Andrews
Maddalena Maestrostefano - Royal Correspondent, Royal Central
Chelsea McLaughlin - Entertainment Reporter, Mamamia

SOURCES:
Entertainment Tonight
South Africa Radio 702
PEOPLE Every Day podcast

