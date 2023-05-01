Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Extraordinary Stories



Charlene Wittstock had made it through years of tabloid speculation about her marriage to the Prince of Monaco, but in 2020, just as she found some peace, a new, yet very familiar scandal involving her husband rattled the palace. Then, in a matter of weeks Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene left the country and wouldn’t return for almost a year. Had a serious illness kept her away from her children and her husband’s new paternity battle? Or did Charlene not want to come home?



CREDITS

Host: Emma Gillespie

Written and Produced by Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Sydney Pead



With thanks to:

Professor Chandrika Kaul- Historian, University of St Andrews

Maddalena Maestrostefano - Royal Correspondent, Royal Central

Chelsea McLaughlin - Entertainment Reporter, Mamamia



SOURCES:

Entertainment Tonight

South Africa Radio 702

PEOPLE Every Day podcast

