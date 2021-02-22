Extraordinary Stories

To lock down the future of the Grimaldi dynasty, Prince Albert II needed to marry and produce a legitimate heir. So when he met South African olympian Charlene Wittstock, the palace breathed a sigh of relief. Beautiful and elegant, Charlene would make the perfect princess. But when Albert’s past life as “The Playboy Prince” caught up with him, the star-studded princely wedding in Monaco almost had everything except a bride. The tabloids were reporting Albert had a new love child, and that Charlene had tried to escape the tiny country three times. The world wondered if Charlene really wanted to marry into the Grimaldi family, and if she did, why was she crying on her wedding day?



