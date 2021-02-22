Extraordinary Stories

In this season, we’re exploring the life and death of the very famous, very fabulous Charlotte Dawson. Her life was one of incredible highs and gut-wrenching lows. Of success and scandal; Fame and friendship; Loss; And a constant struggle with mental health.

There are many chapters in the book of Charlotte Dawson. Charlotte Dawson the adopted young girl, Charlotte Dawson the Fire Horse, Charlotte Dawson the life of the party, Charlotte Dawson the Model, Charlotte Dawson the wife of Olympic hero Scott Miller, Charlotte Dawson the Brave, Charlotte Dawson the paparazzi obsession, Charlotte Dawson the homebody, Charlotte Dawson the Mentor. And; Charlotte Dawson, the misunderstood.

On the first episode of The Life & Death Of Charlotte Dawson, we’re looking into the early years of Charlotte’s life. And how a teenager from New Zealand made it big on the Australian modeling scene.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.