Extraordinary Stories

After a celebrated album with her debut, Frank, and with that distinct voice and sound, Amy Winehouse got very famous, very fast. Everyone wanted a second album, but Amy had entered a whole new world. On this episode, we’ll hear how Amy’s very private struggles with mental health and addiction became headlines for a relentless tabloid culture. And, in one of the most volatile love affairs in pop culture history, how would the story of Amy and Blake become a cautionary tale about the dangers of codependency?
CREDITS:
Host: Emma Gillespie
Written and produced by Emma Gillespie with Elissa Ratliff, Tia Ucich & Kally Borg
Audio Production: Madeline Joannou
Guest booking: Kally Borg
With thanks to:
Dr Peter Hughes
Eleni Papavasileiou
Polly Taylor
Dean McCarthy