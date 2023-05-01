This episode was originally released to MPlus subscribers. Subscribers get early access to Extraordinary Stories, and unlimited access to all Mamamia content. To subscribe head to mamamia.com.au/mplus
Belle Gibson was travelling to Queensland for a funeral when she was first contacted by Melbourne newspaper, The Age. Reporters were seeking clarification. They wanted to know exactly how much of the money that Belle was making was going to charity. By 2015, The Whole Pantry had become a hugely successful app, blog and book. Belle had always publicly pledged that a sizeable chunk of the money it was making was being redistributed to charities and various worthy causes, but was that true? In this episode of Extraordinary Stories, we’ll learn how it all came crashing down for the so-called 'Wellness Warrior,' Belle Gibson, and how a woman who once provided hope for some of the nations most vulnerable people, exploited them for cash and clout.
