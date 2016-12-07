What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

She’s the founder of I Quit Sugar, lives her life out of one suitcase and is always on the move. So what are the things that New York Times Bestselling Author Sarah Wilson can’t live without? Zucchinis. Yes, really. The former host of MasterChef opens up about the misconceptions of quitting sugar, the fact that yes, she does actually EAT sugar and what it was like being the Editor of Cosmopolitan Magazine when she had never owned a handbag. On Sarah’s suggestion, grab a glass of red wine (it’s better for you) and some dark chocolate and enjoy the final episode of Can’t Live Without this season.

