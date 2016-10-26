What Nick Tobias Can't Live Without.

He's the rock star architect and interior designer who has been in every amazing house in Australia. A bon vivant who loves to meditate. Nick Tobias is a man who knows style. From a silver tongue scraper, to the perfect yoga blanket, Nick shares his style secrets, his deep engagement with art, yoga, and furniture, the best things he's ever seen in homes, and the five things he can't live without. A glorious glimpse into how the other half live. 

Watch more of Nick Tobias on 'I Own Australia's Best Home' on Foxtel Lifestyle.

Follow Nick on instagram

 

This podcast was hosted by Mel Buttle.

