28 Sep 2016 · 22 minutes

What Matt Moran Can't Live Without
The best knife. The best pans. And why you should always choose lunch over dinner. Matt Moran, celebrity chef, spends his life in the kitchen. So what are his go-to kitchen essentials? And what's the most impressive dinner meal for when you have guests? He tells us the secret to getting the perfect roast chook, why every house should have a vegie patch, and the reason he always smells delicious.

This show is hosted by Mel Buttle

