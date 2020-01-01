We have a new podcast... introducing The Baby Bubble.



Let's be honest, giving birth is like the most intense first date ever.



You show up at the designated place nervously excited to meet your date, only for them to show up late and basically whinge the whole time.



And then you're obligated to be with them. For the next 18 years.



So what were our first reactions to our new babies? And maybe more importantly... what were their first impressions of us?

THE END BITS

CREDITS

Hosts: Clare Stephens & Jessie Stephens

Producer: Taylah Strano

Audio Producer: Thom Lyon

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.