Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom the husband of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds.

This episode we dive into his life and crimes which include being a bit meh, bad acting and a fake feud which is very annoying.



So what is Deadpool? And should Mr Reynolds consider one less business venture?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

LOVED THIS EPISODE? LISTEN TO THIS:

Blake "Is Tall" Lively

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.