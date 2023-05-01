Welcome to the podcast formerly known as Cancelled, that will now forever be known as a Russell Crowe music fan account.

Did you know Russell Crowe has been the front man of three different bands? Yup, while he was keeping you entertained in movies like the Gladiator and Beautiful Mind he was making sweet* tunes with his band mates.

Sure, Russell Crowe is a cwranky boy with alleged aggression issues, but he's also the embodiment of the Australian never give up attitude, despite being from New Zealand, and we think that's beautiful.

*sweet = mediocre

Do you agree with our charges and sentences? Hopefully. And do you want to buy his latest album on iTunes? Probably not.

