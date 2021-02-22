Have you ever frost-nipped your todger? Or broken a dog bowl in a fist fight with the future King of England? No you haven't and that's why you haven't written a memoir... Prince Harry on the other hand has got a lot to say.

Today in the Cancelled courtroom it's we dissect The Spare, those interviews and the media circus around it, including Henry Charles Albert David's deepest secrets that no one asked for. And we ask ourselves; should it be illegal for a grown man to wear a leather necklace?

