Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom a man with a phenomenal jaw but questionable morals, Matt Rife.

From making jokes about domestic violence and elder abuse, to touching Zendaya (leave the perfect angel alone), the Tiktok famous 'comedian' is front and centre of some of the internets most ridiculous controversies which we must unpack.

So, can you be 'too hot' for comedy? And, is it even called comedy when you just say a bunch of outrageous (and not funny) things? You decide.

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories!

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.