Is there a right way to quit? Not technically.

But is there a wrong way? Without a doubt.

This episode we unpack the life and crimes of Lizzo aka Melissa Vivienne Jefferson.

Like the time she allegedly forged a DNA test, blasted a delivery driver and the more serious (and way less funny) accusation of creating a hostile work environment.

And we assign charges and sentences to the flautist turned pop star. FYI - flautist is a professional flute player (thanks Google).

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

