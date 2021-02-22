There are few people in Australian media more controversial than Kyle Sandilands. There are celebrity feuds, being known as a mean judge on his own show, inappropriate radio segments, debatable diva-like behaviour and the list goes on.

Lucky for you- here in the Cancelled Courtroom, we take justice very seriously. So today, Clare and Jessie are going head-to-head, twin against twin, as prosecution and defence.

Will King Kyle be Cancelled?

