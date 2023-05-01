Kendall Jenner is in the Cancelled courtroom again, so we can take another look at her life and crimes.



From controversial partnerships with Pepsi and Fyre Festival to denying she's a nepo baby, we look at all her weird decisions and assign charges and sentences.

This episode was first published in February 2022 (no, the cucumber cutting incident hadn't happened yet).

