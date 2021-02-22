What do Cats, Cinderella and Carpooling have in common? James Corden of course!

In the Cancelled Courtroom this week, Clare and Jessie are examining the case of James Kimberley Corden.

We've got evidence of ruining films, ugly cats and being disowned by the UK.

Will Carpool Karaoke save him from being Cancelled?

And what will be his charges and sentences?

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Rose Kerr

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

