Jacob Elordi is everywhere at the moment, he's a certified Aussie heart-throb, a talented actor and defendant in our Cancelled courtroom.

That's right, we are taking the Saltburn star to court over crimes including starring in a trashy movie x 3, dissing said trilogy, his interesting dating history and an alleged incident at a Sydney pub. (allegedly)

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories and a chance to win with our lazy gewl giveaways!

WANT TO WIN A LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAY? CLICK HERE

LOVED THIS EPISODE? LISTEN TO THIS:

Kourtney "Doesn't Work As Hard As Her Sisters" Kardashian

Twilight "Imprinting On A Baby Is Weird" Saga

Robert “Keep Your Regret To Yourself” Pattinson

Kristen "Not Very Good At Affairs" Stewart

Lara "Where The Bloody Hell Are You” Bingle (Worthington)

Michael "One Night In Noosa" Clarke

SEND US YOUR LAZY GEWL STORIES:

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.