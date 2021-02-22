Growing up online is hard, growing up online and in the public eye is even harder. But can we hold someone accountable for decisions they made before their frontal lobe developed? We can sure try.



Today in the Cancelled Courtroom we unpack a woman with 'zero vibe' Hailey Rhode Bieber, including an alleged messy love triangle, offensive tweets, being a nepo-baby and a controversial skin care line.

But do you agree with our charges and sentences?

