Welcome back to the Cancelled courtroom the entertaining but extremely unqualified Dr Phil.

While, I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime, is a great title for a show - it's pretty terrible for society.

From an Oprah endorsement to allegations of workplace bullying, we look at all the evidence and decide if Dr Phil is cancelled once and for all.

But, do the charges fit the crimes?

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a great Lazy Gewl story? Or some feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

This episodes producer was: Rose Kerr

Audio Production: Rhiannon Mooney

Cancelled's executive producer is Talissa Bazaz.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.