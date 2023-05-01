LAZY GEWL GIVEAWAYS!!!!!

Welcome to the Cancelled courtroom real life Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth.

From ruining a seaside town in New South Wales, to making consistent flops and stealing roles from his own siblings we unpack the life and crimes of one of Australia's best exports.

And, we ask the all important questions like... is being successful a crime?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

