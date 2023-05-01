A heads up: We know pregnancy can be a really sensitive subject for people (very understandable), so if this episode isn't your vibe you can come back next week for regular programming.

Today in the Cancelled courtroom we are doing things a little differently. We aren't trialing a celebrity for their crimes, instead we are cancelling what Jessie has described as a 'crime against humanity', that crime you ask... pregnancy!

From the levels of yuck that Jessie walks us through in great detail, to the mountains of admin, and a condition called 'pregnancy nose', today we hear it all and assign charges and sentences.

But do we have any leg to stand on given what the spotted hyena has to endure?

Plus, more of your lazy gewl stories.

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Hosts: Clare and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Talissa Bazaz

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

